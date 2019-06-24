George Orwell’s Dystopian Nightmare in China

Outside observers say say Xi’s consolidation of power within and for the party reflects the need to minimize political and economic rancor at home, and position China as a unified power player abroad. Indeed, the government seems to find new ways to use technology to manifest this power every day. Ironically—and Orwell himself may have never dreamed this—is that thanks to globalism’s successes, much of that technology is coming from us.

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/george-orwells-dystopian-nightmare-in-china-1984/