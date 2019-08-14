German Economy Hits Stall Speed----Ending Golden Decade Of Growth

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, August 14th, 2019

Today’s GDP report definitely marks the end of a golden decade for the German economy. Since the end of the 2008/09 recession, the economy has grown by an average of 0.5% QoQ every quarter. In fact, the economy grew in 35 out of the last 40 quarters. However, under the surface of these impressive headline numbers, a worrisome trend has emerged. Since 3Q 2018, the economy has been in a de facto stagnation, with quarterly GDP growth at an average of zero percent.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://think.ing.com/snaps/germany-the-end-of-a-golden-decade/

