Getting Out Of Foreign Wars: Next Up, Ukraine

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, October 17th, 2019

The U.S. and its allies should formally foreclose Ukraine’s membership in the transatlantic alliance and end lethal military aid. After receiving those assurances, Moscow would be expected to resolve the Donbass conflict, presumably along the lines of Minsk: Ukraine protects local autonomy while Russia exits the fight. Sanctions against Russia would be lifted. Ukrainians would be left to choose their economic orientation, since the country would likely be split between east and west for some time to come. The West would accept Russia’s control of Crimea while refusing to formally recognize the conquest—absent a genuinely independent referendum with independent monitors.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/time-to-extricate-from-ukraine/

 

