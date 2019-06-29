Giving Mendacity A Bad Name: Washington's Charge Of Iranian Aggression

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, June 29th, 2019

Folks, which country is sending spy drones and Raptor attack drones into another country’s airspace, Iran or America? Which country is sailing military ships into another country’s territorial waters, Iran or America? Which country is flying military attack aircraft into another country’s airspace, Iran or America? Which country has built dozens of military bases within a few miles of another nation’s borders, Iran or America? Which country is sending covert armies into another sovereign nation to disrupt communications and cyber security and blow up facilities and assassinate government officials and scientists? You know the answer: the United States (and Israel, of course).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/06/chuck-baldwin/the-iranian-people-are-not-our-enemy/

