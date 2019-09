The truth is, Quincy is none of those things. We think peace should be the norm in the United States’ foreign policy, and war the exception. This principle is anything but radical. But as the reactions show, it is radical in the United States of 2019 and, for just that reason, desperately needed.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2019/08/30/quincy-institute-opposes-americas-endless-wars-why-should-that-be-scandal/