Global Cooling: German Unemployment Surges, Bund Yields Near Record Lows

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, May 29th, 2019

... on Wednesday Germany reported that its economy appears to have finally hit major pothole as German unemployment unexpectedly surged for the first time in almost two years as the economic slowdown finally started to take a toll on the labor market, according to Bloomberg. Specifically, in May the number of people out of work climbed by 60,000 compared with economists’ forecasts for a decline of 8,000, while the jobless rate also increased to 5% from a record-low 4.9%.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-29/german-unemployment-explodes-most-financial-crisis-sending-bund-yields-near-record

 

 

