Dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) is a type of memory that is used for data or program code that supports a computer processor. DRAM has seen explosive sales growth across the world in the last decade, thanks to globalization. But in a new report by DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce Corp., global DRAM revenue collapsed 42.5% to $14.8 billion in 2Q19 on a YoY basis.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-08-11/global-dram-revenue-collapses-prices-free-fall-amid-escalating-trade-war