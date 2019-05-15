Global Economy Cooling---New Signs Everywhere

To be sure, even before the latest trade war round, global growth and trade were already suffering, confirmed most recently by last night's dismal China economic data, which showed industrial output, retail sales and investment all sliding in April by more than economists forecast. A similar deterioration was observed in the US, where retail sales unexpectedly declined in April while factory production fell for the third time in four months. Meanwhile, over in Europe even though Germany’s economy emerged from stagnation to grow by 0.4% in the first quarter, "the outlook remains fragile amid a manufacturing slump that will be challenged anew by the trade war." As a result, investor confidence in Europe’s largest economy unexpectedly weakened this month for the first time since October.

