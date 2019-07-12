Global Warming: The Culprit Is Galactic Cosmic Rays, Not People Who Eat, Heat And Motor

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, July 12th, 2019

A new scientific study could bust wide open deeply flawed fundamental assumptions underlying controversial climate legislation and initiatives such as the Green New Deal, namely, the degree to which 'climate change' is driven by natural phenomena vs. man-made issues measured as carbon footprint. Scientists in Finland found "practically no anthropogenic [man-made] climate change" after a series of studies. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-07-11/scientists-finland-japan-man-made-climate-change-doesnt-exist-practice

 

