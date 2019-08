Goldman Sachs just completed an analysis of corporate balance

sheets and found that dividend and stock buybacks accounted for 103.8% of their

free cash flow. Meaning that they were paying more out in cash than they had on

hand! Over the last year, free cash flow has dropped 15 %, while debt is

up 8 %.

https://realinvestmentadvice.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/p-hill.png

The