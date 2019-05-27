Good Job, NSA! Baltimore Get Boomeranged By US Cyberweapon Called "Eternal Blue"

The United States is no longer supplying its enemies only with conventional weapons – that list now also includes cyberweapons. While Baltimore has been struggling with an aggressive cyber-attack over the last three weeks, previously profiled here , it has now been revealed that a key component of the malware used by cyber-criminals was actually developed just a short drive from Baltimore - at the NSA, according to the New York Times.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-27/most-destructive-breach-history-hackers-use-nsa-code-grind-baltimore-halt