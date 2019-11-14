Gordon Chang: Hysterical Statist On The Non-Threat Of Chinese Statism

The brilliant economic strength of the United States is a consequence of a lack of state control. Chang claims there’s immense state control in China which, if true, means the country poses no economic or commercial threat to the paranoid among us. And for the rest of us who don’t see trade as war as Chang clearly does, Chinese businesses will sadly not meet our needs as expertly as they have in the past if the author is right about an increasingly muscular state in the present and future. That’s too bad for free thinkers. As for Chang, he again needn’t worry. What gives him nightmares rooted in Chinese economic supremacy is exactly what will exist as a barrier to it.

https://www.realclearmarkets.com/articles/2019/11/12/the_great_conservative_crack-up_over_china_103972.html