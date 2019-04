Is this the Combustion scenario unfolding here? The blowoff move? Sure seems like it. $SPX and $NDX closing at all time highs, a vertical move out of the gate today and people throwing all caution to the wind chasing stocks with 80+ RSI readings. Risk assets? What are risk assets? These are risk free assets. Greed is back:

https://northmantrader.com/2019/04/23/blowoff-2/