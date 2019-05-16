Gulf Of Tonkin 2.0---Exactly Zero Substantiating Evidence, Again

After dramatic and patently scripted warnings of “Iranian aggression” by bellicose US officials, there then follows – conveniently enough – an alleged sabotage incident in the Persian Gulf region implicating Iran. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo poses with a straight face that his country doesn’t want war with Iran. His comments warp credulity given that American forces have suddenly escalated firepower in the Persian Gulf for the purpose of “responding” to alleged Iranian infractions.

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/05/15/who-really-gains-from-the-gulf-ship-sabotage/