Echoing a mini-bank run from late 2016 when hedge funds that cleared derivatives trades with the bank started withdrawing excess cash and positions held with the lender, Renaissance Technologies, the giant hedge fund that has been one of DB's largest prime brokerage clients, has reportedly been taking money out of its prime brokerage accounts with the German lender over the past few months, according to people familiar with the move.

