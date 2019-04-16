Health Care Socialism---The GOP Loves It, Too

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, April 16th, 2019

The Post article says that one reason why Republicans have become enamored with Obamacare is their fear of what will happen if it is repealed. This fear was expressed by former Ohio Governor John Kasich, one of the leading Republicans to embrace parts of Obamacare, who stated that ending the program would bring “total chaos.” Kasich reflects the conservative mindset — that socialism equals stability and that freedom and the free market equal chaos.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.fff.org/2019/04/16/republicans-love-of-healthcare-socialism/

