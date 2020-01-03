Helicopter Money Is Here: How The Fed Monetized Billions In Debt Sold Just Days Earlier

Exhibit 1: on December 19, just three days after the above T-Bill was issued and on the very day the issue settled (Dec 19), Dealers flipped the same Bills they bought from the Treasury back to the Fed for an unknown markup. Specifically, of the $7.5BN in total POMO, the SV2 CUSIP which had been issued earlier that week, represented the biggest bond "put" to the Fed, amounting to $3.9 billion, more than half of the total POMO on that day, and by far the most of any CUSIP sold to the NY Fed's markets desk on that day.

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/helicopter-money-here-how-fed-monetized-billions-debt-sold-just-days-earlier

