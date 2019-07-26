Here Come The Bailouts: House Dems Pass $49 Billion Rescue Of Multiemployer Union Pensions

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, July 26th, 2019

Late Wednesday, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives approved a $48.5 billion package that offers forgivable loans to the most troubled plans. Senate Democrats introduced the same legislation Wednesday. But the Senate proposal is unlikely to gain the necessary votes from Republicans, according to analysts and government officials.....Those covered include bricklayers, musicians, miners, steelworkers, roofers, truck drivers, woodworkers and a range of other laborers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-plan-to-save-truckers-and-miners-pensions-is-running-out-of-time-11564053282?shareToken=stb3ed6ff2e4c04b9d93478427b5eb2c12

