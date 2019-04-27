Here Comes The Deep State Stench---Obama White House Sicced Ukrainians On Manafort. Away From Biden

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, April 27th, 2019

NABU leaked the existence of the ledgers on May 29, 2016. Later that summer, it told U.S. media the ledgers showed payments to Manafort, a revelation that forced him to resign from the campaign in August 2016. A Ukrainian court in December concluded NABU’s release of the ledger was an illegal attempt to influence the U.S. election. And a member of Ukraine’s parliament has released a recording of a NABU official saying the agency released the ledger to help Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-27/ukraine-tapped-obama-admin-hurt-trump-help-clinton-and-protect-bidens

 

 

 

