Here She Blows---Why The Debt Markets Are A Ticking Time Bomb

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, October 21st, 2019

“If you wake up on a Casper mattress, work out with a Peloton before breakfast, Uber to your desk at a WeWork, order DoorDash for lunch, take a Lyft home, and get dinner through Postmates, you’ve interacted with seven companies that will collectively lose nearly $14 billion this year.......I am more and more convinced the Debt Markets are about to blow up. It will start with a small wobble. Perhaps a small hint that anticipated global recession isn’t/won’t be so bad, or further acknowledgement Central Bank experimental monetary policy hasn’t worked and they won’t continue to slash rates and institute QE on every chill economic wind. Or maybe it will start with a trickle of investors looking to sell corporate debt, discovering just how illiquid the market is and panicking, causing a massive avalanche of bond misery.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/blain-i-am-convinced-debt-markets-are-about-blow

 

 

 

 

