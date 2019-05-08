Here They Go Again: As Credit-Card Defaults Climb, Banks Are Retaining The Riskiest Accounts

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, May 8th, 2019
As each of the seven largest credit-card issuers in the US reported a troubling jump in default rates to levels not seen in the better part of a decade, we noted last week that relaxed lending standards combined with 'Non-GAAP' FICO scores suggest that the American consumer is in far worse shape than many had realized - which could seriously threaten stability during the next recession (if the Fed ever allows one to happen).

