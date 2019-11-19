Here They Go Again: Congress Loads Pork Wagon As It Prepares To Fake Another Shutdown

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, November 19th, 2019

Here we go again. We're approaching another deadline to pass a government spending bill or risk a government shutdown. Legislators routinely manufacture this sort of "crisis" to ram through provisions that wouldn't survive scrutiny standing on their own. Congress is reportedly likely to push the budget deadline into December, but whenever the next full funding bill is finally taken up, there will inevitably be an effort to load it up with crony handouts. At the top of the wish list will be "tax extenders." These are tax provisions that generally bestow benefits on particular business interests, but they expire every year or so. They must be renewed regularly if the benefits are to continue.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://reason.com/2019/11/14/congress-readies-another-round-of-crony-handouts/

 

