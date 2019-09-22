Here They Go Again! Fannie/Freddie Are Inherent Wards Of Uncle Sam---He Should Keep The Profits Or, Better, Abolish These Government "Bureaus",

........are expected to start keeping their earnings as early as this week, pausing a yearslong arrangement in which they handed nearly all of their profits to the Treasury Department.

The move, in an expected agreement between the Trump administration and their federal regulator, would be an initial major step in allowing the companies to build up capital so they can operate as private companies again.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/fannie-freddie-poised-to-keep-profits-in-an-initial-privatization-move-11569157202?mod=djemwhatsnews