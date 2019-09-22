Here They Go Again! Fannie/Freddie Are Inherent Wards Of Uncle Sam---He Should Keep The Profits Or, Better, Abolish These Government "Bureaus",

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, September 22nd, 2019

........are expected to start keeping their earnings as early as this week, pausing a yearslong arrangement in which they handed nearly all of their profits to the Treasury Department.

The move, in an expected agreement between the Trump administration and their federal regulator, would be an initial major step in allowing the companies to build up capital so they can operate as private companies again.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.wsj.com/articles/fannie-freddie-poised-to-keep-profits-in-an-initial-privatization-move-11569157202?mod=djemwhatsnews

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.