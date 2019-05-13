Here They Go Again: Freddie & Fannie Are Hammering Taxpayers With Reckless Underwriting

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, May 13th, 2019

The gatekeepers of the American mortgage market are increasingly backing loans to borrowers who have heavy debt loads, highlighting questions about mortgage risk as policy makers debate ways to change the system. Almost 30% of loans that mortgage giants Fannie Mae FNMA -4.56% and Freddie Mac FMCC -4.33% packaged into bonds last year went to home buyers whose total debt payments amounted to more than 43% of their incomes, according to an analysis by industry research group Inside Mortgage Finance. The share has nearly doubled since 2015. Data on other government mortgage programs also show an increase.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.wsj.com/articles/fannie-and-freddie-back-more-mortgages-of-those-deeply-in-debt-11557739801?shareToken=stbffe5163abf8469297be1dabc70f7966

