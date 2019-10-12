Here They Go Again: Global Shadow Banking Is Surging

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, October 12th, 2019

In a recent CBB, I posited it was no coincidence that instability in Chinese money markets was followed not many weeks later by instability in U.S. “repo” finance. I believe a decade of zero and near-zero rates and unrelenting global QE has fostered unprecedented leveraged speculation on a global basis. I suspect the size of “carry trades” and myriad forms of speculative leverage dwarf that from the mortgage finance Bubble era – having seeped into all corners, nooks and crannies of global fixed-income markets. Moreover, “repo,” securities shorting, derivatives and securities finance more generally are the unappreciated sources of global liquidity abundance – in tightly interconnected funding markets with the nucleus in “offshore financial centers.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

http://creditbubblebulletin.blogspot.com/2019/10/weekly-commentary-what-heck-is.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+blogspot%2FvOLVyH+%28++Credit+Bubble+Bulletin%29

 

