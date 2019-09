he collapse in the shale industry is continuing with no signs of stopping or even slowing down. No sooner did we highlight how shale is doomed no matter what the industry does and how recent price movements have triggered chaos across the industry, than we find out that oil producers and their suppliers are now cutting budgets, staffs and production goals, according to Reuters.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-09-06/shale-boom-has-turned-bust-producers-slashing-budgets-staff-production-goals