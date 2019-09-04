Hey, B-Dud, Thanks For Confirming That The Fed Is Totally "Political", But You Can Now Stop Digging!

There is a saying, when in a hole stop digging. Unfortunately for former Goldman managing director and NY Fed president, Bill "let them eat iPads" Dudley, that is a saying he is not familiar with, and one week after his stunning Bloomberg op-ed in which he advocated the Fed to prevent Trump's 2020 re-election by sending the economy in a recession, resulting in a brutal response from virtually everyone who slammed Dudley's musings as the final proof that the Fed was in fact a political animal, one which is more powerful than the executive branch in its ability to pick and choose presidents, Dudley is out with an "explainer", seeking to "answer" some of the main questions posed by his "provocative" piece.

