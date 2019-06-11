Hey, Brussels, Italy's Printing Up Some Un-Euro Mini-BOT's To Skirt Your Budget Rules

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, June 11th, 2019

Italy’s populist leaders are discussing paying public-sector suppliers with IOUs instead of money, a step that Italian euroskeptics have proposed as the starting point for a new currency in case Italy has to leave Europe’s currency union.

The heads of the nativist League and antiestablishment 5 Star Movement, which make up the governing coalition in Rome, want to assess the idea of paying off government arrears using IOUs with denominations as small as €50 ($56), dubbed “Mini-BOTs” after Italy’s BOT treasury bills.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

