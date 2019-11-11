Hey, Central Banker Inflationistas: It's The Red Ponzi, Stupid!

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, November 11th, 2019

In a fresh challenge to the ability of global central banks to revive inflation, China’s slowest growth in almost three decades and cheaper energy costs have left manufacturing prices declining since July......Inflation is increasingly driven by global factors, and in particular, by waves of disinflation emanating from China,” according to Stephen Jen and Joana Freire at Eurizon SLJ Capital. “This is related to China exporting its overhang of capacity” which has been exposed by weak domestic demand, trade tensions with the U.S., and lack of economic stimulus.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-11-09/china-s-factories-are-exporting-lower-prices-around-the-world?cmpid=BBD111119_TRADE&utm_medium=email&utm_source=newsletter&utm_term=191111&utm_campaign=trade

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.