Hey, Donald, Being Bibi Netanyahu's Errand Boy Ain't Remotely America First!

Israel’s Bibi Netanyahu took credit for Trump’s decision, tweeting, "Once again you are keeping the world safe from Iran aggression and terrorism. … Thank you for accepting another important request of mine." Previous "requests" to which Trump acceded include moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, declaring Jerusalem Israel’s eternal capital, closing the Palestinian consulate and cutting off aid, and U.S. recognition of the Golan Heights, captured from Syria in 1967, as sovereign Israeli territory.

https://original.antiwar.com/buchanan/2019/04/11/where-trumps-and-bibis-interests-clash/