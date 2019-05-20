Hey, Donald! Stop Listening To Bolton & Bibi And Get The Hell Out Of Iraq

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, May 20th, 2019

Soon after reportedly meeting with national security advisor John Bolton at the White House Sunday afternoon in the wake of a lone rocket being launched toward the US embassy in central Baghdad's protected 'Green Zone', President Trump provocatively warned via Twitter: "If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran," and added, "Never threaten the United States again!" Iran has fired back Monday morning, with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif saying also via Twitter that mere "genocidal taunts" won't "end Iran".

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-20/iran-dismisses-trumps-genocidal-taunts-team-b-concocted-threats

 

 

