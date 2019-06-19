Hey, Donald, The Neocons Are Setting You Up For A Big Loser---"Trump's War" In Iran

Such a war, no matter how long, would be fought in and around the Persian Gulf, through which a third of the world’s seaborne oil travels. It could trigger a worldwide recession and imperil Trump’s reelection. It would widen the “forever war,” which Trump said he would end, to a nation of 80 million people, three times as large as Iraq. It would become the defining issue of his presidency, as the Iraq War became the defining issue of George W. Bush’s presidency.And if war comes now, it would be known as “Trump’s War.”

