Hey, Donald, The Problem Is The Fed's Easy Money Booms, Not Its Belated Efforts To Normalize

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, April 5th, 2019

Like the public in general, Donald Trump continues to labor under the mistaken impression that the threats to the economy come during the tightening stage of Fed policy, although the real problem comes in long before this. After all, economic busts do not materialize out of market forces or magical phenomena which will forever remain a mystery. Rather, the bust is a result of new money creation by commercial banks and central banks — but always enabled by central banks and government policy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=301346&preview_id=301346&preview_nonce=3f2f31c8f6&preview=true

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.