Hey, Donald, You Break It (The China Trade), You Own It (Global Recession)

President Trump’s trade war looks more like the Iraq fiasco every day. Some of the China-related problems are real. The US is right to demand changes. But Trump’s tariff strategy is…But tariffs actually aren’t the worst part of all this. The worst part is that businesses are paralyzed, unable to make growth decisions because they have no idea what government policy will be next week, let alone a year from now.

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=340240&preview_id=340240&preview_nonce=385a8acda5&preview=true