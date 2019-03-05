Hey, Donald, You Screwed-Up Bigly: Bolton Is The Last Person On Earth (or Mars) Who Should Be National Security Adviser

Lawrence Wilkerson, a former United States Army colonel and chief of staff for Secretary of State Colin Powell, made clear, at the beginning of a new The Real News interview, his concern about President Donald Trump appointing John Bolton as the president’s national security advisor. “I would agree that John Bolton is one of the most dangerous Americans — and I use that term loosely in regard to John because of his affiliation so closely with Israel — that I have ever met in all my 40, 50 years of service,” declared Wilkerson to host Sharmini Peries. Indeed, Wilkerson states in the interview that Bolton “is the very last person on the face of this Earth” Trump should have chosen for the position.

