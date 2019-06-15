Hey, Donald, Your Walnut & Apple Tariff War With India Ain't Beautiful, It's Stupid!

According to the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), the impact of the retaliatory tariffs imposed by India on the U.S. would amount to about $290 million. While the Federation of Indian Export Organisations estimates the impact to be $220-240 million, the consensus view is that the impact is commensurate to the impact on India due to the U.S. tariffs on aluminium and steel imports.

