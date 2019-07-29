Hey, Fed, Cut Rates, Blow-Up The Asset Bubble, Own The Recession

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, July 29th, 2019

Additional accommodation this late in the business cycle is likely to push asset prices higher, just as in 1998, when the Fed cut rates by 75 basis points (a basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point) during the Asian crisis, only to reverse course nine months later by raising short-term rates to the cycle high. Just as Fed accommodation inflated the internet bubble then, asset inflation associated with stimulative policy at this point in the cycle is likely to have a similar impact.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.barrons.com/articles/the-fed-should-consider-hiking-rates-not-cutting-them-51564180596

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.