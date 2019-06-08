Hey, Fed, The Hell With Your More Inflation!

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, June 8th, 2019

While the Fed may be surprised that low income workers aren't as enthused about inflation as they are, we are not. A recent Bloomberg report looked at the stark disconnect between Fed policy and well, everybody else but banks and the 1%.

While the Fed sees low inflation as "one of the major challenges of our time," Shawn Smith, who trains some of the nation’s most vulnerable, low-income workers stated the obvious: people don't want higher prices.  Smith is the director of workforce development at Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-06-07/lower-income-americans-are-begging-fed-less-inflation

