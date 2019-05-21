Hey, Mario, Thanks For The Free Money: French Companies On Foreign M&A Spree

French companies in particular have been aggressive in using the ECB’s easy-money policies to snap up foreign competitors and to expand overseas, fleeing anemic growth and high taxes at home. French corporate indebtedness has risen so quickly it has drawn the eye of wary regulators....French corporations spent around $100 billion on foreign acquisitions in each of the past two years, the highest amount since 2008

https://www.wsj.com/articles/france-goes-on-deal-spree-thanks-to-ecb-easy-money-11558431001?mod=hp_lead_pos4