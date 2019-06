Because an unmanned drone, as he said in his futile tweetstorm, is not worth going to war over, especially one whose position in in dispute. And everyone knows it. Europe wouldn’t condemn Iran here. No one did. Only the U.S. And that silence is deafening as Pompeo, Bolton and Haspel again over-extend themselves.

