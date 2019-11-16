Hey, POTUS! Don't Escalate The Drug War On Mexico, End It

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, November 16th, 2019

Trump and other drug warriors refuse to face the reality that as long as the United States retains a policy of drug prohibition, violence in Mexico likely will get worse, not better. Americans spend an estimated $146 billion annually on currently illegal drugs, according to a recent RAND Corporation study, and Mexico is an especially important supplier. Rival cartels vie with each other to control the lucrative trafficking routes into the United States, using any means necessary.

 

 

 

 

https://www.cato.org/blog/trump-wants-escalate-already-disastrous-drug-war-mexico

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.