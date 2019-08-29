Hey, POTUS, Stop Abusing The Constitution, The Law, The Free Market And The Legitimate Powers Of Your Office

The imbalance of trade is not only a nonemergency; it is also a nonissue to anyone who understands Economics 101. But even to those who don’t, they will suffer at Mr. Trump’s hands when the products they buy — smartphones, household electronics, clothing, toys — suddenly cost 30 percent more than two years ago.

Where does this leave us? We are witness again to a president who chooses to take the law into his own hands and who somehow thinks that central economic planning will enhance prosperity in America.

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/aug/28/nonemergency-his-own-making/

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/aug/28/nonemergency-his-own-making/