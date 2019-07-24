Hey, Rightwing GOP Pols! Conservative Nationalism Is Not About Liberty

For almost 200 years there have been two political movements in opposition to the liberal political philosophy of individual liberty, free markets, and constitutionally limited government: socialism and nationalism. They both have called for reducing the individual to a cog in the machine serving a wider collectivist good. Given that socialism has been making a political comeback, it is not too surprising that there is a resurgent call for a new American nationalism.

https://www.fff.org/explore-freedom/article/conservative-nationalism-is-not-about-liberty/