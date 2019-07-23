Hey, Wall Street, Be Careful Of What You Wish For! (Next Easing Round Could Blow Asset Bubbles Sky-High)

On Tuesday, just hours after his bank reported its best Q2 results in nine years, UBS Chief Sergio Ermotti sat down for an interview with Bloomberg and warned that the next round of monetary easing, which could begin with the ECB later this week, might risk bursting the tremendous asset bubble that has formed over the past decade of QE-driven policy.

"I’d be very, very careful about growing further the balance sheet of central banks," Ermotti said. "We are at a risk of creating an asset bubble."

