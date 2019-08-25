Hey, Washington, This Is Hong Kong's Fight---Pence, Cotton, Rubio, NED, NDI, CIA, Keep Your Bloody Hands And $ Off!

Trump’s befuddlement might be understandable considering the carefully managed narrative of the U.S. government and its unofficial media apparatus, which have portrayed the protests as an organic “pro-democracy” expression of grassroots youth. However, a look beneath the surface of this oversimplified, made-for-television script reveals that the ferociously anti-Chinese network behind the demonstrations has been cultivated with the help of millions of dollars from the U.S. government, as well as a Washington-linked local media tycoon.

https://consortiumnews.com/2019/08/19/us-backs-xenophobia-mob-violence-in-hong-kong/