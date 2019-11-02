History File: Trotsky---The Ignorance And The Evil

The nitty-gritty of how an economic system functions — how, in our world, men and women work, produce, exchange, and survive — was something from which they prudishly averted their eyes, as pertaining to the nether-regions. These "materialists" and "scientific socialists" lived in a mental world where understanding Hegel, Feuerbach, and the hideousness of Eugen Duehring's philosophical errors was infinitely more important than understanding what might be the meaning of a price.

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=357707&preview_id=357707&preview_nonce=cbe9a8474f&preview=true