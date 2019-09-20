Hmmm, No Liquidity Shortage In Europe: Banks Ixnay Draghi's Free Cash Offer

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, September 20th, 2019

The European Central Bank’s latest offer of free cash to lenders attracted little interest on Thursday, in a sign of just how much liquidity is already sloshing around the financial system. An offer for three-year loans -- at a rate that starts at zero and could fall as low as the deposit rate, currently minus 0.5% -- was taken up by 28 banks for a total of just 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion), well below predictions of 20-100 billion euros.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-09-19/ecb-gives-banks-3-4-billion-euros-for-free-as-stimulus-steps-up

 

