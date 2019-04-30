Hogs Do Get Slaughtered: Up To 200 Million Chinese Pigs To Be Felled By African Swine Fever

African Swine Fever is the greatest threat to global food production that we have seen since World War II ended. As you will see below, the disease has now spread “to every province in mainland China”, and it has now infected “an estimated 150-200 million pigs”. To put that number in perspective, that is more pigs than the entire U.S. pork industry produces in an entire year. In other words, the equivalent of the entire U.S. pork industry has just been wiped out. On top of that, African Swine Fever has also spread to Cambodia, Tibet, Romania, South Africa and Vietnam. The losses are staggering, and this crisis continues to get worse with each passing week.

http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/an-estimated-150-200-million-pigs-have-been-hit-by-a-global-plague-of-biblical-proportions