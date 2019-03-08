Household Net Worth Drop In Q4 Was Second Largest Ever

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, March 8th, 2019

Americans' net worth fell at the highest level since the financial crisis in the fourth quarter of 2018 as sliding stock market prices ate into the household balance sheet.

Net worth dropped to $104.3 trillion as the year came to an end, a decrease of $3.73 trillion from the third quarter, according to figures released Thursday by the Federal Reserve. The fall amounted to a drop of 3.4 percent.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/03/07/us-households-see-biggest-decline-in-net-worth-since-the-financial-crisis.html

 

 

