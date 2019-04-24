How About Real Academic Freedom: Let Colleges Decide Admission Practices, Not The Fricking FBI

If cheating has been going on for years, why has it now become a national issue? The answer is simple. It is because the FBI has made it one. The FBI has become a secret police spying on all of us. It bugs phones, wiretaps people, and as it pursues its investigations, lies to people in order to trap them into saying what it wants. The FBI is not bound by any laws and you cannot record them as they deceive you. If you tell them something that is false, or that they say is false, you can go to jail, even if you have not committed a crime. This is what happened to Martha Stewart. She was accused of “insider trading”. She wasn’t guilty, but because the FBI said she made misleading statements, she went to jail.

